Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $227.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.47.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 610,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.30. 981,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.81. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

