Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLB. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.30.

Core Laboratories stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

