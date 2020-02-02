Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Boston Partners boosted its position in Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,977,000 after buying an additional 2,376,347 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $175,352,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,476,000 after purchasing an additional 965,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

