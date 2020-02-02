Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 70.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 233,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

TTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

TTM stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

