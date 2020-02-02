Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Correvio Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mackie downgraded Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Correvio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Correvio Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. Correvio Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

