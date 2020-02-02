Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 115.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $57,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last three months.

Corteva stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

