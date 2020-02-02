CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $641.42.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $7.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $652.99. 174,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.26. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $384.11 and a twelve month high of $670.60. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,305,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

