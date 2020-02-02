Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

VBR opened at $132.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

