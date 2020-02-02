Creative Planning Has $352.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 3.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $352,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.