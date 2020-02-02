Cryptonex (CNX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Cryptonex has a market cap of $117.53 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00022328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

