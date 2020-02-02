Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMLS. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

CMLS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $38,574.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,972 shares of company stock worth $298,076. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 682,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,768 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 171,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 74.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.