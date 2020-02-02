Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 53.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,790. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $683.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

