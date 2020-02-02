CXI Advisors Takes $120,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of CXI Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

