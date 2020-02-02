CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $164.80 million, a PE ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

