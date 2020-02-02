Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €41.81 ($48.61) on Wednesday. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €48.07 and its 200 day moving average is €47.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

