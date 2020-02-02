Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.06 ($58.20).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €41.81 ($48.61) on Wednesday. Daimler has a one year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a one year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €48.07 and its 200 day moving average is €47.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit