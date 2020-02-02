DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, UEX and Bibox. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $404,558.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.57 or 0.02980650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00197159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00130461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,637,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, IDEX, UEX, Bibox and Ethfinex.

