DeepOnion (ONION) Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.01 million and $2,034.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001076 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Crex24, SouthXchange, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

