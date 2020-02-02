Denali Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MBWM stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $535.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBWM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.