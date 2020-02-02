Denali Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,100 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of FISI opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.