Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $8.83 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

