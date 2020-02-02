Deutsche Bank Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.
Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.