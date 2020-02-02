Deutsche Bank Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

