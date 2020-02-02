Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,239,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,555,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.