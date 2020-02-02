Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,149 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $26,823,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 173.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

