DigitalNote 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,440.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $4,440.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00804126 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

