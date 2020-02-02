Divi (DIVI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $118,285.00

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Divi has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $118,285.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Divi token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Simex and Bleutrade. In the last week, Divi has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Divi

Divi was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 1,493,155,121 tokens. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Divi Token Trading

Divi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

