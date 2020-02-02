DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Tops $24,953.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $24,953.00 and approximately $373.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017151 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00124892 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 414.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

