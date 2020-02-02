DraftCoin (DFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45,331.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $45,331.00 and $34.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

