Dragon Coins Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0748 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $26.08 million and $96,595.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

