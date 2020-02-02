Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 7,881.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 299,510 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 29.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.