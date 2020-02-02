Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 766 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 141,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avista by 18.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of AVA opened at $50.85 on Friday. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

