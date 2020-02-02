DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.92 on Friday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.92.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

