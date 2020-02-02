Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.78. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.83.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
