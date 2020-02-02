Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.78. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $71.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.