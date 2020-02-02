eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 18,442,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of eBay by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 56,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 34,869 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

