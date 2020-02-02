Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.28, for a total transaction of $1,757,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Insiders have sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

