Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Shares of EW stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

