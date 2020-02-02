Elitium (EUM) Market Capitalization Tops $8.00 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Elitium token can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00008758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $98,706.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

