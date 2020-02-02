Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAG opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

