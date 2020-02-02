Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $52,000 in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meritor by 12.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Meritor by 36.9% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 304,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

Meritor stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $336,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.