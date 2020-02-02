Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

