Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,211,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT opened at $112.99 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

