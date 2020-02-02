Emerald Advisers LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

