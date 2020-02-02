Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 652.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,845 shares of company stock valued at $358,918 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.95. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a current ratio of 295.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

