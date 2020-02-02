Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Shares in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,268,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

