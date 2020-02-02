Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,445,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after buying an additional 907,657 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,791,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after buying an additional 375,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 437,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a current ratio of 41.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.