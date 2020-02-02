Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $34,000 Investment in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $828,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 346,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.