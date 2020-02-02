Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $47,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,713.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAG stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.