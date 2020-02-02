Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average of $158.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.95, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $792,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,390 shares of company stock worth $72,363,232 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

