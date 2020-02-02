Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL opened at $217.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $236.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.37.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

