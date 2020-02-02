Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 223,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $311.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.