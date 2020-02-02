Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.04%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock worth $7,512,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

